Grey Factor Share First New Music In 45 Years

The LA synth-punk band Grey Factor did not last long -- just from 1979 to 1980 -- and they didn't leave a huge impression in their day. But Grey Factor's intense beep-snarp music feels eternally cool, and the band has gotten a couple of reissues lately -- a complete studio collection in 2023, a live album last year. This fall, we're getting a new Grey Factor collection called When The Future Arrives Without You. It combines all the tracks from the previous two comps, as well as two new recordings -- the first from this band in 45 years.

The members of Grey Matter got back together to record two new covers, both of which date back to their time as an actual band. They've added their versions of Wire's "12XU" and Campbag Velocet's "Sauntry Sly Chic." The former track is out now. Wire released the original "12XU" on their Pink Flag album in 1977, and it might be the most straightforwardly punk song in that band's entire discography. Minor Threat released their own hardcore version around the same time that Grey Factor broke up. Grey Factor's cover is more robotic and synthetic than any I've ever heard. Check out Grey Factor's cover and Wire's original song below.

<a href="https://greyfactor.bandcamp.com/album/when-the-future-arrives-without-you">When The Future Arrives Without You by Grey Factor</a>

When The Future Arrives Without You is out 10/17.