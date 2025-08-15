TEED (fka Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs) – “Desire” & “The Echo”

"I need to believe in the stars tonight, in a future," Orlando Higginbottom sighs on one of his new singles "Desire." He's looking for a fresh start, searching for light to guide him forward. And, who doesn't need that in these trying ass times? "Desire" is one of the two singles -- the other is titled "The Echo" -- Higginbottom offers today under his new moniker TEED.

Formerly known as Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Higginbottom returns with his first music since 2022's When The Lights Go. This new creative chapter comes after he, according to a press release, "deliberately reoriented his process—separating music from industry noise, rediscovering pleasure in songwriting, and reconfiguring his own sense of success." He clarified about the new music: “It’s not nostalgia exactly. It’s more a reframing of the memory of what music first made me feel from my present perspective.”

Listen to both tracks below.