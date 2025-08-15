Dominic Fike Announces New Mixtape Rocket: Hear Three New Songs

It looks like it's about to be Dominic Fike season. Since he released his 2023 album Sunburn, he's returned to Euphoria for its third season, worked with Kevin Abstract on new music, and is now releasing some new stuff of his own. Fike is adamant that he's not releasing a new album, but he does have a new mixtape on the way. It's called Rocket, and it will be out one week from today via Columbia Records. He's dropped three new singles "All Hands On Deck," "Aftermath," and "Smile" as a preview of the new project.

The three singles showcase Fike surfing between ferocious sing-rapping, '90s sand-crusted guitar riffs, and melancholic synth balladry. Say what you will of Fike, but the man knows how to craft catchy sun-drenched tunes. "Aftermath" has a funky four-on-the-floor beat with grungy guitar, winding riffs, and effervescent pops. And if you lean towards confessional and quasi-depressive lyrics (like me) then he knows the right words to weave together. "I put on a smile this morning/ It kept me alive this afternoon," he sings on "Smile." It's all a bit messy, melodically sticky, and vulnerable like early Frank Ocean.

A couple weeks ago, Fike had an eventful Lollapalooza performance, where he trolled Sabrina Carpenter and covered Coldplay. He also brought out his son and performed "All Hands On Deck" with him. Now there's an official video for that song, which comprises cute footage of that precious moment. "Quiet Please Baby On Stage," the festival screens read as the camera zooms out.

Watch the video for "All Hands On Deck" and check out "Aftermath" and "Smile" below.

Rocket is out 8/22 via Columbia Records.