Silver Gore Announce Debut EP Dogs In Heaven: Hear Three Songs

Ava Gore and producer Ethan P. Flynn have teamed up for a new project called Silver Gore. Both are accomplished musicians; the former has worked with FKA twigs, Nia Archives, and David Byrne, and the latter is a skilled drummer and classical vocalist who has worked with Black Country, New Road among others. After joining forces in 2021, the London-based duo is ready to release their debut EP Dogs In Heaven next month via Island Records. Today, they've shared two new singles "All The Good Men" and "Forever," which are wildly different but both great for wildly different reasons.

"All The Good Men" is a catchy indie-pop track that feels like it would have conquered music blogs in the late aughts -- a collision of Animal Collective and Phantogram. Wide ribbons of low-pitched synths, shuffling drums, and a playful xylophone melody battle for attention. "All the good men died on the continent," Gore sings on the bubblegum chorus -- a striking line. “It’s a feel-good pop song. It’s sassy, it’s empowering,” Silver Gore say of the track. “This song is about men behaving badly and managing to keep going despite them.”

On "Forever," Gore's voice does a quick costume change, now a mercurial coo singing over soft folk guitar. That only lasts for a brief moment before the track blasts off into prog rock euphoria. It's unexpected and quite fun. Despite its adventurous journey, the lyrics are heavy ("The sun won't always rise/ But I want to reside forever in your eyes") -- a nice contrast to Gore's bright vocal trills. “‘Forever’ is kind of about feeling silenced, and about bad things happening quietly, and not being allowed to speak out about them,” Ava said.

Check them both out below, along with the previously released title track.

TRACKLIST:

01 "A Scar's Length"

02 "Dogs In Heaven"

03 "All The Good Men"

04 "Forever"

05 "Celestial Intervention"

06 "25 Metres"

Dogs In Heaven is out 9/12 via Island Records.