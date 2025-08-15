Skip to Content
Watch Yasiin Bey Perform With SAULT At Their Second Ever Show

5:52 PM EDT on August 15, 2025

SAULT, the Black British music collective that initially maintained a veil of secrecy around their operation, performed their second ever official live set today at the London music festival All Points East. Based on social media chatter from the gig, it started late and involved interstitial skits between songs, which seemingly were divisive among fans in attendance. The performance also included a guest appearance from Yasiin Bey, the rap elder formerly known as Mos Def. (A Filipino producer mashed up Bey and SAULT's music in 2020, but that's not what they performed.)

SAULT's previous performance took place at London's Drumsheds in December 2023. Watch some footage from their All Points East set, including some effortless swag from Chronixx, below.

Yasiin Bey at Sault show @allpointseastuk pic.twitter.com/WPFXl7VmxH

— YI▲NNO KOUMI (@IAMY4NNO) August 15, 2025

Clips n that to follow standardly, but SAULT x Cleo Sol x Chronixx etc etc etc at All Points East was completely epic ❤️

[image or embed]

— Bobby | DJ BobaFatt (@bobafatt.bsky.social) August 15, 2025 at 4:57 PM

