Joyce Manor – “All My Friends Are So Depressed”

Earlier this month Algernon Cadwallader announced their first new album in 14 years and Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate) announced their first shows since 2016. Emo is back, so has anyone else been wondering: Where the hell are Joyce Manor? Well, here they are. The beloved Torrance band is back with a song called "All My Friends Are So Depressed" today.

"All My Friends Are So Depressed," produced by by Bad Religion guitarist/Epitaph label owner Brett Gurewitz, is Joyce Manor's first new material since 2022's awesome 40 Oz. To Fresno, though the following year they shared a cover of Tigers Jaw's "I Saw Water." The group has always taken influence from the Smiths, but it's never been as obvious as it is on this jangly gem. Here's what Barry Johnson said about it:

The first line I came up with for this song was "lord above in a Tecate truck" after passing a Tecate delivery truck with Jesus shit all over it on the freeway driving back to Long Beach after a show in Fresno. While searching for a line that rhymed with "lord above in a Tecate truck" I came up with "why even exist? Who gives a fuck!?" and the concept of "All My Friends Are So Depressed" was born. It’s kind of my take on what I imagine Lana Del Rey lyrics are like. Instead of icy, detached cool 50’s Americana, it’s all dirty shag carpet, bong rips, Peter Frampton Comes Alive, key lime pie and suicidal ideations. My flow was inspired by 100 Gecs who I was listening to a concerning amount in 2023 (Much respect to Dylan and Laura, please take us on tour). Musically, we were drawing from the Libertines, Tiger Army, X, and the Smiths… obviously.

"It’s kind of my take on what I imagine Lana Del Rey lyrics are like" implies that Johnson has never listened to Lana Del Rey, which is an interesting concept. I'm not sure if Del Rey would sing these lyrics, except for maybe "Wish that I would fucking die." Mostly the lyrics are classic Joyce Manor quips, which is good: "I was ashamed and I was wrong/ Hit the bong, wrote a song." 100 Gecs, if you're reading this, take Joyce Manor on tour. Everyone else, watch the music video directed by Johnson and Jaxon Whittington below.