Watch King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Cover Dead Kennedys With Jello Biafra

10:31 AM EDT on August 16, 2025

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are being cool as hell lately. The Australian psych-rock outfit released their 27th (!) studio album Phantom Island earlier this year, then gave a middle finger to Spotify and removed their music from the streaming service. Last night at their Buena Vista, Colorado festival Field Of Vision, they were joined by Jello Biafra for Dead Kennedys' "Police Truck."

The band introduced the punk legend as "one of our heroes," and after the song Biafra called King Gizzard his "favorite band in the world." Biafra wore a pro-Palestine shirt and King Gizzard ended the performance proclaiming "Free Palestine." As for the performance itself, King Gizzard absolutely shredded and Biafra sounded exactly like he did in 1979. Watch below along with a full recording of the show.

