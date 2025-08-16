Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate) Announce Reunion Tour

Earlier this year, Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate) announced their first performance since 2016 when they were revealed as part of this year's Best Friends Forever lineup. Now, the beloved emo revival band is going on a whole reunion tour.

It's a rather short run taking place this fall in the US, and it's not hitting the East Coast (ouch), but they're promising "new merch and some other surprises too!" To make things even more exciting, it has Knapsack and Emperor X as openers for select dates. Check out the list of gigs below.

TOUR DATES:

09/27 - Ferndale, MI @ Orchid Theater

09/28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

09/29 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade *

09/30 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole *

10/02 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake *

10/04 - Tucson, AZ @ Groundworks *

10/05 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ^

10/07 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman *

10/08 - San Jose, CA @ Open SJ *

10/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge *

10/12 - Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever ^

* w/ Emperor X

^ w/ Knapsack