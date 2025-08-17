Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Pull Music From Streaming Services

6:04 PM EDT on August 17, 2025

performs during Day 2 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival held at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2012 in Indio, California.

|Michael Buckner

Experimental rock fans who use Spotify have suffered yet another loss. Just a few weeks after Deerhoof and Xiu Xiu each announced their intent to remove their music from Spotify -- citing Daniel Ek’s $700 million investment in a military AI startup -- Godspeed You! Black Emperor have also ditched the streaming platform.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor haven't issued a formal statement about their Spotify breakup, but they don't have official social media. Even if they did, I'm sure their reasoning behind the decision would echo that of their peers. However, unlike Deerhoof and Xiu Xiu, GY!BE have also removed their music from Tidal and Deezer, as Redditors have pointed out. On Apple Music, only the first two of GY!BE's eight total studio albums remain: F# A# ∞ and Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas To Heaven. But a representative for Kranky, the label that put out those albums, told Pitchfork that they were working on getting those albums taken down too.

RateYourMusic loyalists needn't fret, though: All of Godspeed You! Black Emperor's music is still available to stream (or better yet: buy!) on Bandcamp.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Camp Flog Gnaw Livestream Is Free This Weekend

November 22, 2025
News

The Time Drummer Jellybean Johnson Dead At 69

November 22, 2025
News

Geese Break Out “Killing My Borrowed Time” And Meet Mr. Met At Hometown Tour Closer

November 22, 2025
News

Billy Corgan Kicks Off Orchestral Mellon Collie Residency At Lyric Opera

November 22, 2025
News

Olivia Dean Blasts “Disgusting” Ticketmaster & AEG Over Resale Prices, Companies Respond

November 21, 2025
News

Billy Strings Brought Bluegrass Brilliance To Colbert

November 21, 2025