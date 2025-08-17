Godspeed You! Black Emperor Pull Music From Streaming Services

Experimental rock fans who use Spotify have suffered yet another loss. Just a few weeks after Deerhoof and Xiu Xiu each announced their intent to remove their music from Spotify -- citing Daniel Ek’s $700 million investment in a military AI startup -- Godspeed You! Black Emperor have also ditched the streaming platform.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor haven't issued a formal statement about their Spotify breakup, but they don't have official social media. Even if they did, I'm sure their reasoning behind the decision would echo that of their peers. However, unlike Deerhoof and Xiu Xiu, GY!BE have also removed their music from Tidal and Deezer, as Redditors have pointed out. On Apple Music, only the first two of GY!BE's eight total studio albums remain: F# A# ∞ and Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas To Heaven. But a representative for Kranky, the label that put out those albums, told Pitchfork that they were working on getting those albums taken down too.

RateYourMusic loyalists needn't fret, though: All of Godspeed You! Black Emperor's music is still available to stream (or better yet: buy!) on Bandcamp.