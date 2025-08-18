Earl Sweatshirt Reveals New Album Live Laugh Love At LA Listening Party

There's a new Earl Sweatshirt album. Or: We think there's a new Earl Sweatshirt album. It could be an elaborate prank, but pranks don't usually get this elaborate. This new Earl Sweatshirt album is called Live Laugh Love, which is an extremely funny title for a prospective Earl Sweatshirt album. On Friday night, Earl held a listening party for the album in Los Angeles, but he wasn't there in person. Instead, Earl pulled an MF DOOM and sent an obvious impostor out to perform his songs. On the other hand, the DJ at that listening party did play at least some of what appears to be an entire Earl Sweatshirt album. It doesn't seem like he'd make a whole new album just for prank purposes, does it? UPDATE: It is, indeed, a new album, and it's coming out this Friday, Earl confirmed today with a bizarre Instagram post.

Earl Sweatshirt released his last album Voir Dire, a full-length collaboration with the Alchemist, in 2023. A few months ago, he appeared on MAVI's track "Landgrab." On Friday night, Earl threw an album listening party in Los Angeles, and Complex covered the occasion on Instagram. At the party, fans drank Live Laugh Love-themed cocktails and bought merch with an apparent album tracklist printed on the back. Fans were also handed a print zine, and that zine had contributions from people like Donald Glover, Vince Staples, Dave Chappelle, Steven Yeun, the Alchemist, Liv.e, Navy Blue, and Hiro Murai. Some sites took that to be the list of collaborators on the album, but that's reportedly not the case.

As Complex reports, the evening began with the DJ playing the entire Live Laugh Love album. Then the DJ said he was bringing his brother out, and it was a guy who looks nothing like Earl Sweatshirt performing Earl Sweatshirt songs. Eventually, this devolved into a dance party. Earl's friend Zack Fox stood in the corner, quietly filming the entire thing. Below, you can see some photos and clips from the listening party, including clips from what seems to be the new album.

? • Earl Sweatshirt? • Live Laugh Love? • Sooner than you think ? pic.twitter.com/gGKhelCg5U — ??????????????? ? (@darkwingspook) August 16, 2025



https://www.instagram.com/p/DNbgfOdSjd8/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNd97Bzyt4O/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Real live earl sweatshirt performance as well. My brother the coldest https://t.co/XVK0mz6qXE pic.twitter.com/sGBzKHkRRj — CDC Mexico (@sushiboyMEXICO) August 16, 2025

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNgUfhMut76/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Live Laugh Love is out 8/22.