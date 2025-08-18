Watch Gracie Bring Out Paul Wall For “Wheels On The Bus” Remix In Houston

First of all: No, not Gracie Abrams. This is about the titular Gracie of Gracie's Corner, a popular, animated, and educational kids' YouTube channel. I'm sure Abrams will get her requisite chart-fodder rapper remix one day, but until then, we can enjoy this video from the recent Gracie's Corner tour stop in Houston, where Houston's own Paul Wall came out onstage to spit some G-rated bars over "Wheels On The Bus."

Wall hopped on a studio remix of Gracie's "Wheels On The Bus" that was released earlier this year. And that's not the first time a rapper usually known for their, ahem, adult-centered content has worked with Gracie: Big Freedia appeared in an episode a couple of years to do a remix of "Row, Row, Row Your Boat," and Snoop Dogg's own children's show Doggyland once did a crossover episode featuring an original song called "Girl Power."

See Gracie and Paul Wall go 'round and 'round below.