Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Gracie Bring Out Paul Wall For “Wheels On The Bus” Remix In Houston

10:31 AM EDT on August 18, 2025

First of all: No, not Gracie Abrams. This is about the titular Gracie of Gracie's Corner, a popular, animated, and educational kids' YouTube channel. I'm sure Abrams will get her requisite chart-fodder rapper remix one day, but until then, we can enjoy this video from the recent Gracie's Corner tour stop in Houston, where Houston's own Paul Wall came out onstage to spit some G-rated bars over "Wheels On The Bus."

Wall hopped on a studio remix of Gracie's "Wheels On The Bus" that was released earlier this year. And that's not the first time a rapper usually known for their, ahem, adult-centered content has worked with Gracie: Big Freedia appeared in an episode a couple of years to do a remix of "Row, Row, Row Your Boat," and Snoop Dogg's own children's show Doggyland once did a crossover episode featuring an original song called "Girl Power."

See Gracie and Paul Wall go 'round and 'round below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Camp Flog Gnaw Livestream Is Free This Weekend

November 22, 2025
News

The Time Drummer Jellybean Johnson Dead At 69

November 22, 2025
News

Geese Break Out “Killing My Borrowed Time” And Meet Mr. Met At Hometown Tour Closer

November 22, 2025
News

Billy Corgan Kicks Off Orchestral Mellon Collie Residency At Lyric Opera

November 22, 2025
News

Olivia Dean Blasts “Disgusting” Ticketmaster & AEG Over Resale Prices, Companies Respond

November 21, 2025
News

Billy Strings Brought Bluegrass Brilliance To Colbert

November 21, 2025