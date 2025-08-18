Madi Diaz – “Ambivalence”

Madi Diaz has a gift. The Nashville-based artist is one of those singer-songwriters capable of drawing you in and extracting massive emotions from you with just an acoustic guitar and her own voice. Diaz pours the deepest parts of herself into her songs in ways that, coming from some people, might be off-putting. Under her care, confessionals that might otherwise be Too Much instead become magnetic. It was true of last year's Weird Faith, and it remained true on "Feel Something," the lead single from new album Fatal Optimist.

Today we get our second preview of the new LP ahead of its October release. As with the prior single, "Ambivalence" once again finds Diaz in stripped-down mode, wielding fearless vulnerability and a mastery of poignant melody. Even a phrase as simple as "I can always count on you for one thing/ You to dance my night away" feels charged with allusions when sung with this sort of artful passion. Listen below.

Fatal Optimist is out 10/10 via Anti-.