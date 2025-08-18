Dijon Announces 2025-2026 Tour Dates

Dijon is bringing Baby on the road. The R&B-ish artist has had a busy year so far contributing to Bon Iver’s SABLE, fABLE and Justin Bieber’s Swag, not to mention releasing his own sophomore album Baby last Friday on quite short notice. Now he's booked and busy with a North American tour this fall, followed by a handful of UK/EU dates in January.

Dijon's tour begins on Oct. 25 in San Diego and will make stops in cities like Los Angeles, Vancouver, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, and more through mid-December. Artist presale begins this Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. local, with general ticket sales starting this Friday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. local. Get tickets here, and see the full schedule below.

TOUR DATES:

10/25 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/12 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/21 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

11/25 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/27 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

11/29 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

12/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

12/05 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

12/07 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

12/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

12/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

01/25/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

01/26/26 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso

01/28/26 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

01/29/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

01/30/26 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan