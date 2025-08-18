Dijon Announces 2025-2026 Tour Dates

Dijon is bringing Baby on the road. The R&B-ish artist has had a busy year so far contributing to Bon Iver’s SABLE, fABLE and Justin Bieber’s Swag, not to mention releasing his own sophomore album Baby last Friday on quite short notice. Now he's booked and busy with a North American tour this fall, followed by a handful of UK/EU dates in January.
Dijon's tour begins on Oct. 25 in San Diego and will make stops in cities like Los Angeles, Vancouver, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, and more through mid-December. Artist presale begins this Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. local, with general ticket sales starting this Friday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. local. Get tickets here, and see the full schedule below.
TOUR DATES:
10/25 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
11/01 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/12 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/21 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
11/25 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/27 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
11/29 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
12/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
12/05 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
12/07 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
12/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
12/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
01/25/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
01/26/26 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso
01/28/26 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
01/29/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
01/30/26 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan