Wreck And Reference – “Dogtracking”

12:35 PM EDT on August 18, 2025

Wreck And Reference made their grand return last month, announcing Stay Calm, their first new album in six years, and sharing two singles, "Burning" and "The Cup." Today, with the album's release looming at the end of the week, the abrasive experimentalists are back with one more preview track. "Dogtracking" matches borderline-poppy electronic production with harsh, impassioned, self-loathing vocals. Opening lines: "I think/ I could/ Easily/ Betray/ Everything/ You gave me/ Everything/ That made me." Listen below.

Stay Calm is out 8/22 via the Flenser.

