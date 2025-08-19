Public Opinion Announce Perpetual Motion Machine EP: Hear “Laughing Academy” (Feat. Drug Church’s Pat Kindlon)

Denver's Public Opinion belong in every conversation about what's become known as the hardcore-adjacent space -- the wave of bands whose members come from hardcore but who branch out into more accessible sounds. In the case of Public Opinion, that means garage-punk and '90s alt-rock. They attack those styles with the intensity of a hardcore band, and they know how to write a catchy hook. Last year, Public Opinion released their full-length debut Painted On Smile, produced by Militarie Gun's Ian Shelton and Twitching Tongues' Taylor Young. Next month, they'll follow that record with a new three-song EP called Perpetual Motion Machine.

The Perpetual Motion Machine EP is Public Opinion's first record for SideOneDummy, their new label. Lead single "Laughing Academy" is a sharp, purposeful track with some guest-shouting from Drug Church and Self-Defense Family leader Patrick Kindlon -- one more co-sign from a hardcore-adjacent big dog. In the song's Jarrett Barnes-directed video, the members of Public Opinion take turns stealing a mysterious satchel from one another.

This fall, Public Opinion are heading out on tour with Militarie Gun and Liquid Mike, and they'll also open one Alkaline Trio show near their Denver hometown. Below, check out the "Laughing Academy" video, the Perpetual Motion Machine tracklist, and the band's tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Laughing Academy" (feat. Drug Church's Patrick Kindlon)

02 "Finale Rack"

03 "Perpetual Motion Machine"

TOUR DATES:

9/21 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

9/29 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater ^

10/25 - Palm Springs, CA @ Hotel Zoso *

10/26 - Henderson, NV @ Grey Witch *

10/29 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

10/30 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk *

10/31 - Louisville, KY @ Camp Spaceman *

11/01 - Columbus, OH @ Dirty Dungarees *

11/02 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall *

11/04 - Troy, NY @ No Fun *

11/05 - Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery *

11/06 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs *

11/07 - Amitvville, NY @ AMH *

11/08 - Lakewood, NJ @ Maggie’s Bar & Grill *

11/09 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

11/11 - Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse *

11/12 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy *

11/14 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern *

11/15 - Hattiesburg, MS @ Fat Cat *

11/16 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

11/18 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group *

11/19 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

11/21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head *

11/22 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

^ with Alkaline Trio

* with Militarie Gun & Liquid Mike

The Perpetual Motion Machine EP is out 9/8 on SideOneDummy.