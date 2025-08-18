Militarie Gun’s New Single Was Originally Intended For Doja Cat

Hardcore pop-rockers Militarie Gun announced their highly anticipated new album God Save The Gun last week with the release of lead single "B A D I D E A." Unsurprisingly, it's excellent. But here's something that is surprising: The music was originally written with Doja Cat in mind.

Back in 2023, Doja — who happens to be the subject of today's Number Ones column — told Variety she was interested in making a hardcore album:

I want to explore punk. But not pop-punk. I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now. And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don’t think I’m the one to do it. I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing. It’s just something that I’m doing for my own personal fun — getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don’t even know if that’s gonna make it out there.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Gun guy Ian Shelton says he came up with the music for "B A D I D E A" with the intention of submitting it for Doja's consideration:

"B A D I D E A" was a song that was at the very last minute hatched, and it was actually hatched 'cause I wrote it for a hardcore record that Doja Cat wanted to do. And then I was like, "Nah, I'm taking that." For the instrumental, not the vocal. So I wrote the vocal when I knew it was for me.

Giving away a track this electric would indeed be a bad idea, but a little part of me will always be imagining what Doja might have done with this source material.