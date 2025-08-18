Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Militarie Gun’s New Single Was Originally Intended For Doja Cat

3:04 PM EDT on August 18, 2025

Hardcore pop-rockers Militarie Gun announced their highly anticipated new album God Save The Gun last week with the release of lead single "B A D I D E A." Unsurprisingly, it's excellent. But here's something that is surprising: The music was originally written with Doja Cat in mind.

Back in 2023, Doja — who happens to be the subject of today's Number Ones column — told Variety she was interested in making a hardcore album:

I want to explore punk. But not pop-punk. I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now. And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don’t think I’m the one to do it. I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing. It’s just something that I’m doing for my own personal fun — getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don’t even know if that’s gonna make it out there.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Gun guy Ian Shelton says he came up with the music for "B A D I D E A" with the intention of submitting it for Doja's consideration:

"B A D I D E A" was a song that was at the very last minute hatched, and it was actually hatched 'cause I wrote it for a hardcore record that Doja Cat wanted to do. And then I was like, "Nah, I'm taking that." For the instrumental, not the vocal. So I wrote the vocal when I knew it was for me.

Giving away a track this electric would indeed be a bad idea, but a little part of me will always be imagining what Doja might have done with this source material.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Tyler, The Creator Joins A$AP Rocky, Clipse, & GloRilla At Camp Flog Gnaw ’25

November 24, 2025
News

Bloomington Theater Apologizes For Unruly Jeff Tweedy Fans

November 24, 2025
News

Sabrina Carpenter Arrests Miss Piggy At Short N’ Sweet Tour Closer

November 24, 2025
News

Reggae Icon Jimmy Cliff Dead At 81

November 24, 2025
News

Gwar Sacrifice Sarah Sherman At NYC Show, Donate Signed Bidet To John Oliver’s Auction

November 23, 2025
News

“Serial Intruder” Who Accosted Ariana Grande Deported And Banned From Singapore

November 23, 2025