New Vinyl Me, Please CEO Says Subscription Service Will Return Next Month

Earlier this year Vinyl Me, Please, the once-popular subscription LP service, came under fire for "ghosting" subscribers while charging them for orders that were never fulfilled. That news broke about a year after the company's board of directors fired CEO Cameron Schaefer, CFO Adam Block, and CSO Rich Kylberg, and then filed a lawsuit alleging that those former employees had funneled VMP money into a new pressing plant of their own. Stereogum contributor Zach Schonfeld talked to some ex-employees and customers about the whole fiasco, and those conversations indicate that Vinyl Me, Please had been a bit shady for a long time. In June, VMP was saved from liquidation and acquired by another LP subscription service called VNYL Inc., with that company's founder Nick Alt named as VMP's new CEO. Today, Alt has shared an update with customers. Or something like that.

A user in the Vinyl Me, Please subreddit posted the text from a mass email the company sent out today. It gives a vague outline of what's been going down at VMP since the backlash and says that, although they're still in a "transition period," the subscription service will return this September. That's in a few weeks! In the meantime, they're still working on handling those unfulfilled orders, but they're prioritizing orders from accounts that are still active. Customers who were proactive enough to wisely cancel their subscriptions in the wake of those unfulfilled orders now have to file claims. Seems really, really shitty. Here's the full email from Alt: