Watch Fred Durst Knock A Fan’s Drone Down At Limp Bizkit’s Istanbul Show

The genre-jumbling hard rockers of the late 20th century are sending a clear message: Keep your damn drones away from the stage. Three years ago, it was Mike Patton attempting to knock down a drone that was hovering near him during Mr. Bungle's set at Knotfest. Now, Fred Durst has succeeded in that pursuit.

Limp Bizkit played a concert Sunday at Atakoy Marina in Istanbul. The main set closed with a performance of "Take A Look Around," during which someone decided to fly their drone near Durst's airspace. In footage from the audience, the drone approaches Durst during a low-key breakdown in the middle of the song. It inches closer and closer toward the vocalist until it comes within his reach, at which point he swats that thing right out of the sky. Dude was serious about "Break Stuff."

Watching it made me anxious, but I found the payoff to be cathartic. Check it out just after the four-minute mark in the video below.

Drone operators: I hope you know he packs a chainsaw!