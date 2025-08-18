The Who Play 1971 Song “Going Mobile” Live For The First Time Ever

On Saturday (Aug. 16), the Who kicked off their North American farewell tour in Sunrise, Florida. The band used the opportunity to offer a live debut of "Going Mobile" from their 1971 album Who's Next.

"Going Mobile" has been performed by Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey separately, but it had never been done by the Who. At Amerant Bank Arena, the group provided a Who's Next-heavy set with seven total tracks from that record, including “The Song Is Over,” which they played live for the first time in March. Watch their performance of "Going Mobile" below.