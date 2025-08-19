bar italia Announce New Album Some Like It Hot: Hear “Fundraiser”

In June, bar italia unleashed the snarky stunner "Cowbella." It turns out there's more in store: The London indie rock trio is announcing their new album Some Like It Hot, and "Fundraiser" serves as another enticing preview.

"Fundraiser" is bar italia at their most intriguing, ricocheting between sultry verses and clamorous, infectious choruses as the vocals are passed back and forth, communicating a story of yearning laced with resentment. Some Like It Hot follows last year's great The Tw*ts EP (its track “The only conscious being in the universe” was on my list of my favorite songs of 2024. It still goes.).

Today's release comes with a Simon Mercer- and bar italia-directed music video starring actor Matt King of Peep Show fame. He wanders around in search of a recipient for his flowers, and it takes a while to find one. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Fundraiser"

02 "Marble Arch"

03 "bad reputation"

04 "Cowbella"

05 "I Make My Own Dust"

06 "Plastered"

07 "rooster"

08 "the lady vanishes"

09 "Lioness"

10 "omni shambles"

11 "Eyepatch"

12 "Some Like It Hot"

TOUR DATES:

08/22 – Malaga, Spain @ Canela Party Festival

10/18 – London, UK @ The Dome *

10/22 – Milan, Italy @ Santeria

10/23 – Barcelona, Spain @ La 2 de Apolo

10/24 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala Mon

10/28 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie *

10/29 – Liege, Belgium @ Reflektor *

10/30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Toekomstmuziek *

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether #

11/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom #

11/10 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre #

11/11 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

11/12 – Vancouver, CA @ Hollywood Theatre #

11/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall $

11/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom $

11/16 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

11/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *

11/19 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat *

11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts *

11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount $

11/24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club $

11/25 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda $

11/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall $

11/28 – Buffalo, NY @ Nietzche's $

11/29 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre $

* w/ xmal

# w/ Voyeur

$ w/ Lifeguard

Some Like It Hot is out 10/17 via Matador. Pre-order it here.