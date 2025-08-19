Skip to Content
Hand Habits – “Bluebird Of Happiness”

11:34 AM EDT on August 19, 2025

Hand Habits unveils their new album Blue Reminder this Friday, and so far we've heard “Wheel Of Change,” “Jasmine Blossoms,” and “Dead Rat.” Today, Meg Duffy is offering a final preview with the lively "Bluebird Of Happiness."

​"One day my partner asked what birdsong we were hearing through the window and I was like, ​'well that’s the bluebird of happiness obviously,​' and it became a joke song I would sing around the house, but then it grew wings​," the indie artist explains, continuing:

I also got curious about the history of ​the bluebird of happiness,​ and found that it has mythological significance. It’s interesting how a symbol like that functions subconsciously, or in the collective unconscious. Even when we might not know everything about its origins, or when it’s almost become a pop cliche, maybe there’s some essence or a through-line that can remain true. Or the cliche itself can become material to play with. And I think because I can have an aversion to sentimentality in my songwriting, it felt exciting and fun to go there. And it does feel like such a hopeful song to me, though this bluebird has definitely seen some things, which is reflected in the production too.​

Lisen below.

Blue Reminder is out 8/22 via Fat Possum.

