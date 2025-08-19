Westerman Announces New Album A Jackal’s Wedding: Hear “Adriatic”

We haven't heard from Westerman since 2023, when he released An Inbuilt Fault, and then a deluxe edition shortly after. Since then, the previously London-based musician moved to Athens, Greece, and now he's back to announce its followup A Jackal's Wedding. The lead single "Adriatic" is out today.

"I wrote ‘Adriatic’ while failing at moving to Greece," Will Westerman says, expounding:

I was trying to break outside of the confines of my immediate physical reality. Life is full of practical limitations in terms of having a body, or what you can afford in terms of money, etc. but you can always go to a place in your head where everything is possible, and the song is a celebration of reclaiming that. I hadn't written anything for a long time. I got very depressed after my first record, the whole experience was just so bad that I wasn't sure whether I wanted to make music anymore. Writing this song was taking back ownership of that creative space which is just my thing and it’s powerful. There are periods in everybody's life where they feel like maybe they don't have any control over anything. It's the realization that there's a part of you that they can't get to unless you allow for it, and you can always keep that space, even if it's buried, it doesn't go away as long as you remember that it's there.

Westerman made A Jackal's Wedding with producer Marta Salogni (Björk, the xx) at the Old Carpet Factory, a 17th-century-mansion-turned-studio in Greece. Hear "Adriatic" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "S. Machine"

02 "About Leaving"

03 "Adriatic"

04 "Mosquito"

05 "Spring"

06 "PSFN"

07 "Nevermind"

08 "Agnus Dei"

09 "Nature Of A Language"

10 "Weak Hands"

11 "You Are Indelibly Where I Sleep"

TOUR DATES:

10/08 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

10/09 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

10/10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

10/11 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

11/08 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

11/09 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

11/11 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

11/12 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/14 - Paris @ Elysee Montmartre

11/15 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/16 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

11/18 - Cologne, DE @ Gloria

11/19 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich

11/21 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/22 - Munich, DE @ Technikum

A Jackal's Wedding is out 11/7 via Partisan. Pre-order it here.