Anya Taylor-Joy, Meryl Streep To Play Joni Mitchell In Cameron Crowe’s Biopic: Report

Sorry, Amanda Seyfried: It sounds like Anya Taylor-Joy and Meryl Streep will play Joni Mitchell in Cameron Crowe's biopic, according to The InSneider. Rumors say Taylor-Joy will star as the legendary singer-songwriter during her peak years in the '60s and '70s while Streep will portray present day Mitchell.

Taylor-Joy most recently acted in February's The Gorge alongside Miles Teller. Crowe, who profiled Mitchell for a 1979 Rolling Stone cover story, is known for classic films like Almost Famous and Say Anything. He reportedly had been eyeing a March start for production, but the Los Angeles wildfires caused a delay as his home was one of the many affected. It'll be his first movie since 2012's Aloha; he attempted to make a Marvin Gaye biopic for years but it never came into fruition. Meanwhile, Mitchell releases the new Joni’s Jazz box set next month.

Well, we knew it wouldn't be Taylor Swift.