Florence + The Machine Announce New Album Everybody Scream

8:40 AM EDT on August 19, 2025

The Machine is active once again. In 2022, Florence Welch's project Florence + The Machine released Dance Fever, their most recent album. Florence + The Machine have been plenty active since then, releasing stray tracks and making guest appearances on records from a couple of superstars. Now, after some teasing, Florence + The Machine have announced that Everybody Scream, their sixth album, is coming out on Halloween. Beyond the title and the cover art, we don't know anything about the new LP. Welch posted the cover art and a pre-order link on Instagram this morning, but the album's tracklist, singles, and collaborators remain mysterious.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNiL59sMFOF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Last week, Florence Welch posted a teaser video where she frantically digs a hole in the ground and then screams into it. There's no music in the video, but if she's going for a folk-horror Halloween type of deal, that seems cool to me.

As NME points out, Welch posted some slides last month, one of which shows her seemingly at work with IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen, an intriguing combination. Also in there, there's an image of a whiteboard with the phrases "you can have it all" and "Adele vs. Swans." Huh.

Since the release of Dance Fever, Florence Welch appeared on Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department and the Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow. She also collaborated with Everything Is Recorded and covered No Doubt's "Just A Girl" for the Yellowjackets soundtrack and Vera Lynn's "The White Cliffs Of Dover" for the New Look soundtrack. In 2023, Welch canceled a few tour dates for what she described as life-saving surgery.

Everybody Scream is out 10/31. Pre-order it here.

