Justin Bieber Imposter Tricks Vegas Club Into Letting Him Perform With Gryffin

This past weekend, someone pulled off some unbelievable Ocean's Eleven shit in Las Vegas. On Saturday night, the EDM DJ Gryffin was playing a set in the XS Nighclub, part of the Wynn Las Vegas casino, when he was told that Justin Bieber wanted to join him onstage. Someone who sure looked like Justin Bieber was there, with an entourage. The guy came out onstage and sang Bieber's hit "Sorry" to a rapturous crowd. Only after the performance did the giddy Gryffin come to find out that the Bieber was a fake, an impersonator. Naturally, Gryffin turned the story into a video and posted it on Instagram.

Gryffin just had to get that little dig about fake Bieber's weight gain, didn't he? Some part of me suspects that this is Gryffin staging his own publicity stunt, but I honestly think it's too embarrassing to be that.

TMZ reports that the Bieber impersonator tricked not only Gryffin but also the staff at the Wynn casino. Eventually, the staff realized what was happening and kicked the fake Bieber out of the building. In a statement to TMZ, a casino rep says, "After an elaborate and multi-step ruse by him and his advance team, a Justin Bieber impersonator was granted access to the XS stage. As soon as the error was recognized, he was removed from the resort and denied future entry." Also, it appears that the fake Bieber was French?

Justin Bieber recently returned with the surprise album Swag, which is full of left turns and unexpected collaborations. That does not, however, mean that he's ready to jump up onstage with some random DJ. In retrospect, the "Sorry" song choice makes the whole story even funnier.

As far as anyone knows, Justin Bieber was not in Vegas on Saturday. On Friday, however, he was out in Los Angeles, hanging out with his Swag collaborator Dijon, who just released his own excellent album Baby and who was rocking a Gavin Bryars shirt, and with Kendall Jenner.

