Legendary Hoboken Venue Maxwell’s Gets A Documentary: Watch The Trailer

You like lore? Maxwell's had lore. The now-defunct nightclub — situated in Hoboken, NJ, just across the river from New York City, from 1978-2013 — is one of the most famous and revered venues in indie rock history, known for incubating talent like the Feelies and Yo La Tengo (who hung out there, worked there, played their first show there, and threw their annual Hanukkah residency there) and hosting a who's-who of the '80s and '90s underground (R.E.M., Nirvana, the Replacements, Pavement, and so on). By the time I made it there to catch a show during CMJ Music Marathon in the early aughts, the place's reputation as an indie mecca was already sealed. That reputation has since been burnished by works like Jesse Jarnow's essential book New Day Rising: Yo La Tengo And The Birth Of Indie Rock, and now a new documentary will further spread the gospel of the late, great Maxwell's.

No Backstage At Maxwell's is still a work in progress. Director Paul Rachman (American Hardcore) and producer Claudia Sullivan, a former music industry exec, are seeking fan photos and video footage from people who visited Maxwell's and bands who played there. According to a press release, "Any and all submissions are welcome – nothing is considered too raw or unprofessional – it’s all part of history." Send your submissions to info@maxwellsmovie.com; the movie also has an Instagram account.

Per Rachman, "Maxwell's wasn’t just a club—it was a community. It was a proving ground. It was where music scenes collided, friendships were forged, and bands found both their audience and their soul." Sullivan also shared a statement: "Your memories could help preserve the legacy of this legendary space for generations to come. We’re asking for help from those who lived it."

Watch the trailer below.