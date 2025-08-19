Jack White Reviews New White House Decor: “An Embarrassment To American History”

Jack White doesn't like Donald Trump. Even when the White Stripes dropped their 2024 lawsuit against him for using "Seven Nation Army" in a campaign video, the defunct duo asked for the case to be dismissed "without prejudice," meaning they could refile again if they wanted to. When Trump won the election, White posted a lengthy statement condemning the "known, obvious fascist" and "wannabe dictator" returning to the White House. We know Trump's policies are regressive and inhumane. But no need to beat a dead horse about the havoc he's wreaking on the country -- have you seen the shit he's done to the Oval Office?

This week Trump had a meeting at the White House with a few European leaders, including Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky. On Instagram, White shared a photo of the two of them sitting in the Oval Office, surrounded by a truly heinous amount of gold-toned luxury decor. In the caption, White wrote:

Look at how disgusting trump has transformed the historic White House. It's now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler's dressing room. Can't wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too, he's almost fully achieved the movie "Idiocracy". Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes? A gold plated trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of trump shoes on either side wouldn't it? What an embarrassment to American history. Also pictured in this photograph, a REAL leader of a nation in a black suit.

I like to think leaving Trump's name in lowercase was an intentional stylistic choice. And to really drive his point home, White tagged WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair in the photo. See that below.