Rediscovered Ghanaian Pop Musician Ata Kak Announces First New Album In Over 30 Years

In 1994, the Ghanian artist Ata Kak was living in Toronto, playing drums in a band that covered songs from the Ghanian highlife genre. Inspired by the sounds of hip-hop and dance that he was hearing, Kak recorded Obaa Sima, an energetic and low-tech album of pan-genre party album. It was not what you might call a hit. Kak's brother put out 50 cassette copies and sold three of them, and Kak eventually went back to Ghana. Years later, Awesome Tapes From Africa founder Brian Shimkovitz found a copy of Obaa Sima buying it from a vendor in Ghana. He fell in love, and an unsuspecting Kak became a global cult sensation.

When Brian Shimkovitz tracked down Ata Kak, he was back in his Kumasi hometown, running a failing well-digging business. He was shocked to learn that anyone cared about his music. Obaa Sima got a 2015 reissue, and Kak played festivals all around the world. Earlier this summer, Amaarae named Ata Kak as one of the inspirations for her single "S.M.O." Now, Kak is announcing his first new album since Obaa Sima.

Ata Kak was apparently making music in private before his one solo record was rediscovered, and he'll release his new LP Batakari. Lead single "Yasi Town" is as joyous and energetic as the stuff that Kak recorded in 1994. Below, check out that song, the Batakari tracklist, and Ata Kak's upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Batakari"

02 "DJ"

03 "Medoba"

04 "Osoowa"

05 "Yasi Town"

06 "Kae"

TOUR DATES:

11/06 – London, UK @ The Windmill

11/08 – Kortrijk, Belgium @ Sonic City

11/09 – Utrecht, Belgium @ Le Guess Who

11/11 – Berlin, Germany @ Neue Zukunft

11/12 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen

11/13 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Kulturhuset

11/14 – Helsinki, Finland @ KULT

11/16 – London, UK @ The Moth Club

11/17 – Bristol, UK @ Jam Jar

11/18 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

11/19 – Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre

11/20 – Ipswich, UK @ St. Stephen’s Church

21.11 – Falmouth, UK @ Wanderpsych Festival

Batakari is out 11/7 on Awesome Tapes From Africa, along with a newly remastered version of Obaa Sima.