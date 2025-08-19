Paz Lenchantin Announces Debut Solo Album Triste Feat. Josh Freese & Troy Van Leeuwen

A little over a year ago, Pixies announced the departure of Paz Lenchantin, who had been their bassist for the previous decade. Before joining Pixies, however, Lenchantin was also an early member of the alt-metal band A Perfect Circle, performing with the likes of drummer Josh Freese and guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen. Now after over two decades in the biz, Lenchantin is releasing her debut solo album Triste this October. Its lead single "Hang Tough" is out now, and Freese and Van Leeuwen both play on it.

After leaving Pixies -- a move Lenchantin said came as "a bit of a surprise" to her -- she relocated to Petatlán, Mexico, and spent the remainder of 2024 writing songs about "faith, doubt, and self-discovery" that would eventually become Triste. (That means "sad" in Spanish.) "I had to make this record on my own -- not to prove anything, but just to have faith that music can nurture me back," Lenchantin says in a press release. "And it did." Save for those few guest contributions, Lenchantin performed most of the instruments herself on Triste, which was mixed by Chris Coady (Beach House, Yeah Yeah Yeahs).

Below, watch the self-directed video for the balladic "Hang Tough," and see the full Triste tracklist. I wonder if Lenchantin and Kim Deal have been in touch lately.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=nLZZJjUKKJ0

TRACKLIST:

01 "Novela"

02 "Lows & Highs"

03 "Woman Of Nazareth"

04 "Hang Tough"

05 "Wish I Was There"

06 "Si No!"

07 "In The Garden With The Devil"

08 "Adam"

09 "Lucia"

10 "Sin Dios"

11 "Save It For Hell"

12 "Triste"

Triste is out 10/17 via Lenchantin's own label Hideous Human.