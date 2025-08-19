Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Jeff Tweedy – “Feel Free”

11:25 AM EDT on August 19, 2025

Rachel Bartz

If you're into Wilco and the Wilco extended universe, you're probably excited about Twilight Override, the forthcoming triple album from the band's founder, frontman, and driving force, Jeff Tweedy. And you should be! Last month, Tweedy previewed the project by dropping a whopping four advance tracks on us, all of which suggested Tweedy and his team of young collaborators (pictured above) are in top form here.

Today Tweedy's back with another new song, a drowsy rambler called "Feel Free," in which the lyrics repeatedly instruct you to embrace what liberty you have. One of the many verses I like: "Feel free/ To fall in love with the people you know/ And fall harder for the people you don’t/ Feel free." There's a studio version of the track and a performance video by Lance Bangs, and Tweedy has offered this statement: "The freedom I'm talking about in this song comes in both small doses and large doses. It arrives at me, at the most free I feel in my life. Which is making a record with my friends and singing a song that I feel like is a part of the past, present and future."

"Feel Free" is indeed a bit freewheeling in the Bob Dylan sense — so much so that Tweedy is inviting fans to write additional verses. Get more info on that at his newsletter Starship Casual, and feel free to check out "Feel Free" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Pulp – “The Man Comes Around” (Johnny Cash Cover)

November 24, 2025
New Music

MØL Announce New Album Dreamcrush: Hear Two Songs

November 24, 2025
New Music

Mac DeMarco Passes Out “Secret” New Album Dog On The Rock On European Tour

November 23, 2025
New Music

Angélica Garcia – “Butterfly”

November 22, 2025
New Music

Eem Triplin – “If I Wanted To”

November 21, 2025
New Music

Sam Fender – “I’m Always On Stage”

November 21, 2025