Jeff Tweedy – “Feel Free”

If you're into Wilco and the Wilco extended universe, you're probably excited about Twilight Override, the forthcoming triple album from the band's founder, frontman, and driving force, Jeff Tweedy. And you should be! Last month, Tweedy previewed the project by dropping a whopping four advance tracks on us, all of which suggested Tweedy and his team of young collaborators (pictured above) are in top form here.

Today Tweedy's back with another new song, a drowsy rambler called "Feel Free," in which the lyrics repeatedly instruct you to embrace what liberty you have. One of the many verses I like: "Feel free/ To fall in love with the people you know/ And fall harder for the people you don’t/ Feel free." There's a studio version of the track and a performance video by Lance Bangs, and Tweedy has offered this statement: "The freedom I'm talking about in this song comes in both small doses and large doses. It arrives at me, at the most free I feel in my life. Which is making a record with my friends and singing a song that I feel like is a part of the past, present and future."

"Feel Free" is indeed a bit freewheeling in the Bob Dylan sense — so much so that Tweedy is inviting fans to write additional verses. Get more info on that at his newsletter Starship Casual, and feel free to check out "Feel Free" below.