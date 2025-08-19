Spiritual Cramp – “Young Offenders”

In 1994, the Pet Shop Boys and New Order both released completely unrelated songs called "Young Offender." The two groups were (and are) contemporaries and collaborators, but those tracks didn't have anything to do with each other. It was just a coinkydink. They were both good songs, though. Now, San Francisco punk rockers Spiritual Cramp happen to have a new song called "Young Offenders," which has nothing to do with the similarly titled Pet Shop Boys and New Order tracks. Spiritual Cramp are not contemporaries with those two bands, though I wouldn't be shocked to learn that they've played some of the same festivals. This new "Young Offenders" absolutely kicks ass. Apparently, it's a good-luck charm to use some variation on that song title.

Spiritual Cramp's new album Rude is coming out this fall. John Congleton produced it, and there's a Sharon Van Etten duet that I'm very curious to hear. We already posted lead single "At My Funeral," which rocks. Now, we get to hear "Young Offenders," which rocks even harder. This is just an absolute stomper. It's got juicy riffs and bright keyboards, and it's a big, unashamed anthem about hanging out with your friends and having a great time. I say this with utmost sincerity: Fuck yeah.

Sean Stout directed the "Young Offenders" video, which goes for a goofy Back To The Future kind of thing. Along with the track, Spiritual Cramp have announced a 2026 North American tour, and trust me when I say that you want to see this band live. Below, check out the "Young Offenders" clip and those tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

2/17 - San Diego, CA @ Soma Side Stage

2/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

2/20 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

2/21 - Austin, TX @ 29th Street Ballroom

2/22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

2/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

2/25 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room At Third Man

2/27 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis

2/28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/01 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

3/03 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

3/05 - Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques

3/06 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

3/07 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

3/08 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

3/10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

3/11 - Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar

3/13 - Denver, CO @ Marquis

3/14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

3/16 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

3/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

3/18 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

3/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Rude is out 10/24 on Blue Grape Music.