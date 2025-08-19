Belle And Sebastian Announce 30th Anniversary Tigermilk & If You’re Feeling Sinister Tour

It's quite an accomplishment to put out an excellent debut album. Belle And Sebastian did just that nearly 30 years ago with their first LP Tigermilk, which they miraculously followed up just five months later with the equally excellent -- if not better? -- If You're Feeling Sinister. Next year the Scottish indie pop legends are taking both of those albums on the road to commemorate the milestone anniversary.
Belle And Sebastian are making stops across the UK/EU and North America, starting in February and going through June. The band will be playing two nights in each city they visit: The first night they'll play Tigermilk in full, and the second night they'll run through Sinister. (Except for Miami, which only gets a Sinister show for some reason. Sorry, Miami.) After playing the respective album of the night, Belle And Sebastian will then perform a few fan-favorites from their other records.
Tickets go on pre-sale Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. local time, with general sale starting this Friday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. local. Find tickets here, and see the full itinerary below.
TOUR DATES:
02/24 - Bern, CH @ Bierhübeli
02/25 - Bern, CH @ Bierhübeli
02/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
02/28 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
03/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/05 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
03/06 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
03/08 - Stockholm, Sweden, Göta Lejon
03/09 - Stockholm, Sweden, Göta Lejon
03/11 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
03/12 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
03/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
03/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
03/17 – Cologne, DE @ Stadthalle
03/18 – Cologne, DE @ Stadthalle
04/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
04/05 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
04/08 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
04/09 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
04/11 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
04/12 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
05/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
05/13 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
05/17 – Miami, FL @ Knight Concert Hall
05/19 – Boston, MA @ The Orpheum Theatre
05/20 – Boston, MA @ The Orpheum Theatre
05/22 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop At Pier 17
05/23 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
05/25 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
05/29 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
06/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
06/02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
06/08 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library
06/09 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library
06/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
06/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
06/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand
06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand