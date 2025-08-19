Belle And Sebastian Announce 30th Anniversary Tigermilk & If You’re Feeling Sinister Tour

It's quite an accomplishment to put out an excellent debut album. Belle And Sebastian did just that nearly 30 years ago with their first LP Tigermilk, which they miraculously followed up just five months later with the equally excellent -- if not better? -- If You're Feeling Sinister. Next year the Scottish indie pop legends are taking both of those albums on the road to commemorate the milestone anniversary.

Belle And Sebastian are making stops across the UK/EU and North America, starting in February and going through June. The band will be playing two nights in each city they visit: The first night they'll play Tigermilk in full, and the second night they'll run through Sinister. (Except for Miami, which only gets a Sinister show for some reason. Sorry, Miami.) After playing the respective album of the night, Belle And Sebastian will then perform a few fan-favorites from their other records.

Tickets go on pre-sale Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. local time, with general sale starting this Friday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. local. Find tickets here, and see the full itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

02/24 - Bern, CH @ Bierhübeli

02/25 - Bern, CH @ Bierhübeli

02/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

02/28 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

03/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/05 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

03/06 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

03/08 - Stockholm, Sweden, Göta Lejon

03/09 - Stockholm, Sweden, Göta Lejon

03/11 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

03/12 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

03/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

03/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

03/17 – Cologne, DE @ Stadthalle

03/18 – Cologne, DE @ Stadthalle

04/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

04/05 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

04/08 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

04/09 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

04/11 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

04/12 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

05/13 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

05/17 – Miami, FL @ Knight Concert Hall

05/19 – Boston, MA @ The Orpheum Theatre

05/20 – Boston, MA @ The Orpheum Theatre

05/22 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop At Pier 17

05/23 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

05/25 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

05/29 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

06/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

06/02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

06/08 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

06/09 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

06/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand

06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand