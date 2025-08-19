Greg Freeman – “Salesman”

A few months ago, we talked to Burlington, Vermont folk-rock specialist Greg Freeman about his excellent new album Burnover. That album finally comes out on Friday, and we have already posted the early singles "Point And Shoot," "Curtain," and "Gallic Shrug." Today, we get to hear one more Greg Freeman song before the album drops. You might think that a guy like Freeman would save his weakest advance single for this point in the rollout. You would be wrong.

The new Greg Freeman song "Salesman" is an absolute rocker. It's got some molten slide-guitar action and a surprisingly funky groove, along with some bright horn-stabs and some elliptical lyrics about two-stepping to eternity. In a press release, Freeman says, "'Salesman' is technically a serious song about something sad, but also one of the more upbeat songs on the album. It's also the only one we recorded pretty much fully live, and with my touring band." In the video, Freeman dresses up as a traveling salesman, and director Guy Kozak captures him in fisheye lens.

We already knew that Greg Freeman would open a bunch of dates on Gradaddy's Sophtware Slump 25th-anniversary tour, and now he's announced a bunch of his own dates. Check out "Salesman" and those dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/30 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/01 - Brighton, UK @ The Albert

9/02 - London, UK @ The Lexington

9/03 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East

9/05 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

9/06 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

9/07 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Workmans Club

9/09 - Manchester, UK @ YES

9/10 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

9/11 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

9/13 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko

9/14 - Cologne, Germany @ Blue Shell

9/15 - Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

9/17 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn

9/18 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

9/19 - Berlin, Germany @ Lark

10/08 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

10/09 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/10 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *

10/11 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall *

10/13 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD *

10/14 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/17 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

10/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

12/01 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

12/02 - Austin, TX @ 29th Street Ballroom

12/04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

12/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

12/06 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

12/08 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12/09 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

12/13 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

12/15 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

12/16 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

* with Grandaddy

Burnover is out 8/22 on Canvasback/Transgressive.