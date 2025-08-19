Skip to Content
Nation Of Language – “In Your Head”

12:41 PM EDT on August 19, 2025

Miles Kalchik

Exactly one month from today, New York trio Nation Of Langage will release their new album Dance Called Memory, their first for new label Sub Pop. Tomorrow, the onetime Band To Watch will kick off a long North American tour in Brattleboro, Vermont. And today, we get to hear a new song from that upcoming LP.

Nation Of Language's new single "In Your Head" is the fourth advance single from Dance Called Memory, following "Inept Apolla," "I'm Not Ready For Change," and "Under The Water." The trio's latest starts off as hushed, minimal synthpop before growing into something bigger and prettier. It's one of those songs that feels epic even though you look at the running time and realize that it only lasts for five minutes. Enjoy those five minutes below.

Dance Called Memory is out 9/19 via Sub Pop.

