Good Flying Birds – “Fall Away” (Feat. Wishy’s Nina Pitchkites & Kevin Krauter)

The Indianapolis band Good Flying Birds just toured with esteemed janglers Ducks Ltd., and their new single "Fall Away" features Wishy singers Nina Pitchkites and Kevin Krauter. The music ends up sounding like a mix of those groups, a pleasing wave of noisy melody and nervy rhythms. "Fall Away" is from Talulah's Tape a DIY release from earlier this year that will soon be relaunched into the world by the respected Carpark and Smoking Room labels.

A word about the track from Good Flying Birds' Kellen Baker:

I recorded an iphone voice memo sitting in bed, singing and strumming an unplugged electric guitar, the usual. Sent it to my friend (now roommate) Kevin Krauter to see if he’d be interested in working together on it, figured we’d start from scratch and maybe rearrange some things. He sends back my voice memo with fully tracked drums a day later, played immaculately. He’s a savant. Started going over to his parent’s house in Carmel and built it up from that drum track, he recorded while i played in the corner of the basement over a couple days, broken up by listening to records, sitting in a hot tub, and watching Trances (documentary about nass el ghiwane) and Next (a crazy 2000s dating show). Later I had Nina Pitchkites (my friend and neighbor) come over and track some vocals in my bedroom, she knocked it out right away, she has an amazing voice. My friend Demi Jo was working on the music video for “Down On Me” at the same time in the same room I believe.

Check it out below along with prior single "Eric's Eyes."

Talulah's Tape is out 10/17 via Carpark/Smoking Room.