Shudder To Think Announce First Tour In 17 Years

4:58 PM EDT on August 19, 2025

Diona Mavis

Shudder To Think formed in 1986 on the heels of Revolution Summer, and after putting out their first few records on the legendary DC post-hardcore label Dischord, they made it big when Epic put out their arty 1994 album Pony Express Record. Shudder To Think didn't last much longer after that, though they've gotten back together over the years, including a reunion tour in 2008. The band played a few one-off gigs since then, including two surprise shows this year at Los Angeles’ Permanent Records Roadhouse, marking their first performances in over a decade. Today, they've announced that they're going on tour.

This fall Shudder To Think will go their first US tour in 17 years. It begins on Oct. 23 in Boston and concludes in Los Angeles on Nov. 11, hitting DC, New York, Portland, and Seattle along the way. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. local, and you can get them here. See the dates below.

TOUR DATES:
10/23 - Boston, MA @ Sonia
10/24 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
10/25 - New York City, NY @ Mercury Lounge
11/07 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater
11/08 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/10 - San Fransisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall
11/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

