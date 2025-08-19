Skip to Content
Jim White Announces New Album Inner Day: Hear The Title Track

2:52 PM EDT on August 19, 2025

Jim White is everywhere. It seems like every few weeks we get word of a new record involving the veteran drummer, be it supergroups like Beings and the Hard Quartet, keeping the flame with his longtime bands the Dirty Three and Xylouris White, or backing up a who's who of indie singer-songwriters and instrumentalists.

Last year, White released his solo debut album, All Hits: Memories. Because he's ceaselessly prolific, he's already following it up. Inner Day is his sophomore solo LP, but it's also another debut of sorts: the first album to feature White as a lead vocalist. He goes the spoken-word/sprechgesang route on "Inner Day," the new album's formless, quietly chaotic title track. These are the first lyrics he's ever written.

White says the song is "about veils and how the unconscious doesn’t follow the waking person's clock. It doesn’t follow the external so-called laws of temporality and causality. Do you?" Watch the Tran-directed music video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Deathday"
02 "What's Really Happening"
03 "The Titles"
04 "Longwood"
05 "Cloudy"
06 "Stepping"
07 "Two Ruffys"
08 "Inner Day"
09 "The Blinded Bird"
10 "I Don't Do / Grand Central" (Feat. Zoh Amba)
11 "Thanksgiving (Three Dead Walls)"
12 "11.12.24"
13 "Anniversary"

Inner Day is out 10/24 via Drag City.

Anna White

