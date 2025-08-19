Skip to Content
FKA Twigs Announces New Album EUSEXUA Afterglow, Which Is Not A Deluxe

3:52 PM EDT on August 19, 2025

At the top of this year, FKA twigs released her much-anticipated album EUSEXUA, an excursion into horny and clubby sounds that carries serious Madonna Ray Of Light vibes. Good record! She didn't get to tour North America behind the record because of visa issues, which is fucking bullshit. I saw her set at Primavera, and it was really something. Last month, twigs released a new single called "Perfectly" and appeared on the Yeat track "Fly Nitë." Usually, twigs takes a very long time in between albums, but now it looks like we're about to get another one shortly.

Over the weekend, FKA twigs finished up her European tour with a set at the Netherlands' Lowlands Festival. There, she laid out her plan for a new record in vague and misty language: "New music -- I am full and abundant and ready to give birth. Her name is Afterglow. And my labor shall commence next month."

From what we've been told, the new record is actually called EUSEXUA Afterglow, and it's meant to be understood as an entire new album, not a deluxe edition -- a Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded situation, if you will.

FKA twigs announces new project ‘Afterglow’ onstage at Lowlands Festival. https://t.co/eWjxlZGT3V

— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 16, 2025

