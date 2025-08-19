Skip to Content
Shallowater – “Sadie”

4:24 PM EDT on August 19, 2025

Graham Bell

The country-fried slowcore band Shallowater are releasing their brilliantly titled new album God's Gonna Give You A Million Dollars in just a couple weeks. We were wildly impressed with lead single "Highway," and the new one out today is maybe even better. Over the first few minutes, Shallowater channel their post-hardcore side while patiently conjuring a vibe. Then, almost four minutes in, the sky rips open and distortion comes raining down. It's sick.

A statement from the band via Flood:

Growing up in West Texas brings a lot of weather-related anxieties. Lubbock was completely leveled by a tornado in the ’70s, and the thought of that happening again kept me up many nights when I was a kid. I know tornadoes are pretty cliché, but telling us not to write about them would be like telling someone in California not to write about the ocean.

Listen below.

God's Gonna Give You A Million Dollars is out 9/5.

