Legss – “See No Evil”

5:10 PM EDT on August 19, 2025

Jacob Ray

Legss! I like these guys! A month ago the London band announced their debut album Unreal, at which point we posted the gnarled and explosive talk-sing throwdown "909." Before that, they got on our radar with "Gloss," a mathy post-punk track with orchestral strings from members of Jockstrap and Goat Girl. "See No Evil," out today, is softer and prettier, but there's still a shadowy, extremely British quality to it, not least of all thanks to Ned Green's heavily accented vocals.

According to Legss, "See No Evil" is "the sunniest song we’ve ever written, and probably the only in a major key. It’s our angsty late-summer pop anthem offering. Think souvenir painters sat on a bridge; time and all its borne away; open chords; open-door churches; Aerial M; the confluence of two rivers; sweaty palms."

Perhaps it goes without saying, but this is not a Television cover. Listen below.

Unreal is out 9/12. Pre-order it here.

