Rüfüs Du Sol Address Video Of Assault At Rose Bowl Show

A terrifying scene broke out in the crowd during the Australian electronic band Rüfüs Du Sol's concert Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. In footage shared by the festival-focused Twitter account @TheFestiveOwl, a man can be seen brutally beating up a woman, identified in his post as Shelby Elston, a follower of the Festive Owl account from Phoenix. Along with the footage, she shared this message seeking to identify her assailant:

I need your help to find THIS MAN WHO ASSAULTED ME. This happened on 8/16/25 at the Rüfüs Du Sol concert at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. Section 12-H, row 20, seats 107 and 108 (attacker and his companion). We were at the concert to see our favorite artist, but the night turned traumatic. When we first got to our seats, a drink was accidentally spilled, lightly splashing the man in front of us. We apologized immediately, but he yelled that it was intentional and ran off, leaving his companion behind. We apologized to her and thought it was over. About 30 minutes later, he returned, screamed us, and threatened violence. I tried to calm the situation and apologized again — and the next thing I remember, I woke up in the medical tent an hour later and missed the entire show. This man PUNCHED ME IN THE FACE, knocking me out and causing significant bleeding, while he continued attacking our group. Another friend tried to protect us, but the attacker fled into the crowd and hasn’t been found. A police report was filed. We are traumatized. If anyone knows this man or his companion , PLEASE reach out. He should be held accountable for this.

"We are aware of the videos," Lisa Derderian, public information officer for the city of Pasadena, told the New York Post. "We will aggressively follow up on any leads. It is a pretty clear shot of the suspect, so I’m pretty confident we will identify the suspect." @TheFestiveOwl has since shared an update from Elston in which she says she believes the man who attacked her was Cesar Zavala, and she plans to sue.

In an Instagram story Monday, Rüfüs Du Sol shared a statement condemning the violence that took place at their concert:

Delivering moments for our fans to gather and celebrate safely is what we live for. We have been heart broken to hear of the act of violence that took place during the opening act on Saturday. This type of behavior is completely unacceptable anywhere and the fact that this happened at one of our shows was devastating to learn about. Local law enforcement are actively investigating the situation. Anyone with information to assist the investigation should please contact Pasadena Police Department.

The footage is viewable below, but please be warned that it the violence is graphic.

