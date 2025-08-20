Morgan Wallen Won’t Submit I’m The Problem For Grammys Consideration: Report

The Grammys have never been the biggest fan of Morgan Wallen. It wasn't until this year that The Recording Academy offered him his first nominations, and he won neither. Now, the controversial country star is reportedly not even submitting his new album I’m The Problem for consideration, per Hits Daily Double.

I’m The Problem has been a success since it came out in May. The 117-minute, 37-song record just clocked an 11th nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard 200 chart. It arrived shortly after the SNL controversy, when Wallen abruptly walked off the stage during the end credits and then made merch inspired by the viral moment. So it's no surprise he doesn't like The Recording Academy — he doesn't seem to like the industry itself.

Meanwhile, he linked up with the similarly problematic musician Kid Rock on Friday (Aug. 15) when he invited the rapper on stage at his Cleveland show. Those are two artists who won't be winning Grammys next year.

