Jenna Ortega Tells Vogue About Her Death Grips Fandom

9:18 PM EDT on August 19, 2025

It was quite jarring when Beyoncé played a Death Grips interlude at the Cowboy Carter tour opener in April, and now fans of the experimental band are freaking out about Jenna Ortega finally addressing her much-discussed appreciation of the band after years of being spotted in Death Grips merch.

The Wednesday actress did a video for Vogue showing what's in her bag, and the first item was her Death Grips hat. Here's what she said about it:

It's my Death Grips hat that probably needs a wash. From Praying. I love Death Grips. We thought that they broke up and they didn't. I think they're still going. But I did see them in London. I think I was actually shooting for Dior. And I called my castmate who was playing my love interest at the time and I was trying to get to know him. I took him to a Death Grips show, but I don't think he listened to Death Grips so he was really confused by all the headbanging. It was the sweatiest venue I've ever been in in my life. Everyone was sleek.

There exists, in fact, very blurry evidence of her at that show. And, to clarify, yes, Death Grips are not broken up; in April, amid speculation, they shared a statement that read, "Despite rumor and hearsay, we remain active as Death Grips. -Stefan and Zach.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday — the Asheville indie rock outfit, not the television series — name-dropped Death Grips in their recent Bleeds single "Pick Up That Knife." Anyway, watch Ortega's Vogue video below.

