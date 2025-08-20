Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

james K – “Idea.2”

9:40 PM EDT on August 19, 2025

Juan Camilo Díez

james K's new album Friend is shaping up to be a celestial listen. The New York-based experimental-pop artist has offered four portals into its hypnotic world: "Blinkmoth (July Mix)," "Hypersoft Lovejinx Junkdream," "Play," and "Doom Bikini," and today she's back with one more called "Idea.2."

"Idea.2" is full of motion of all sorts — it buzzes, hums, percolates, and then her silky voice comes in without warning, serving as a weightless, heavenly instrument floating over the chaotic synths. Dive in below.

Friend is out 9/5 via AD 93.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Your Old Droog Announces New EP Anything Is Possible: Hear “Bronny”

November 25, 2025
New Music

The Lemon Twigs Share Two New Songs, Ready Record Store Day Album With Dad Ronnie D’Addario

November 25, 2025
New Music

MAVI Shares New Mixtape The Pilot Feat. Earl Sweatshirt, Smino, MIKE, & More

November 25, 2025
New Music

Lil Uzi Vert – “Chanel Boy” & “Relevant”

November 24, 2025
New Music

Cardinals – “Barbed Wire”

November 24, 2025
New Music

Bill Fox – “Alaska” & “Pale Blue Eyes” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

November 24, 2025