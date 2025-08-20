james K – “Idea.2”

james K's new album Friend is shaping up to be a celestial listen. The New York-based experimental-pop artist has offered four portals into its hypnotic world: "Blinkmoth (July Mix)," "Hypersoft Lovejinx Junkdream," "Play," and "Doom Bikini," and today she's back with one more called "Idea.2."

"Idea.2" is full of motion of all sorts — it buzzes, hums, percolates, and then her silky voice comes in without warning, serving as a weightless, heavenly instrument floating over the chaotic synths. Dive in below.

Friend is out 9/5 via AD 93.