Calvin Harris’ Miley Cyrus And Lewis Capaldi Collabs Shelved

Superstar DJ Calvin Harris has collaborated with a great many pop stars over the years, but a couple of tracks that he recorded with big names apparently won't see the light of day. Last year, Harris posted a since-deleted Instagram teaser of "Ocean," a track with vocals from Miley Cyrus. As People points out, Harris is now denying that he and Cyrus has any kind of beef even as he's now teasing a different version of the track, now with singer Jessie Reyez.

Calvin Harris posted his new "Ocean" teaser on TikTok earlier this week. In the TikTok comments, Harris replied to a bunch of fans who asked questions about the song. When asked what happened to the Miley Cyrus version, Harris replied, "I dunno." When people told him to release the Cyrus version, he said, "not possible" and that those who like the Cyrus version better should "tell her." He said that he does "absolutely not" have any beef with Cyrus and that the shelved track is not the fault of Cyrus' team: "it was my bad… crossed wires." Harris also says that Jessie Reyez co-wrote the song and that she recorded her version first.

Fellow Scotsman Lewis Capaldi also apparently has a Calvin Harris collab that will never come out. In a recent interview, Capaldi says that he would love to record a song with Calvin Harris but that he wouldn't clear the one Harris track that he did record: "There is one that exists, but it's not for public consumption... But this is the thing: I didn't like the song... I showed my friends it, and they agree." Capaldi says that he never answered any of Harris' texts about the song, seemingly because he felt awkward about it. He also announces, mid-interview, that he farted. It's pretty charming, honestly.

Earlier this year, Calvin Harris returned to singing his own vocals on his folk-EDM hybrid single "Smoke The Pain Away." He also teamed up with Clementine Douglas to release the song "Blessings," and then he denied that the track rips off a 1996 track from Chicane. In other news, Calvin Harris is a dad now. Us Weekly reports that his wife Vick Hope gave birth to a baby boy named Micah last month.