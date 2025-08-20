Los Campesinos! Share So Close To Heaven Live Album

A little over year since All Hell, Los Campesinos! are going to heaven. Not really. But the Welsh indie-pop stalwarts have released a new live album today called So Close To Heaven, which they describe as "[their] way of tying a bow on the All Hell era."

So Close To Heaven was recorded at the Troxy in London in February 2025. It features plenty of songs from All Hell as well as highlights across their discography, dating all the way back to 2008's We Are Beautiful, We Are Doomed. In the Bandcamp notes, the band states:

The release compiles performances of 21 songs, from across our vast catalogue. On these versions we’re often accompanied by strings and horns, and always joined by the backing vocals of thousands of you in the room screaming along. Across the two evenings we performed 38 songs, and so solved the impossible puzzle of which to include by using only those that didn’t feature on our 2012 live album A Good Night For A Fistfight (Live At Islington Assembly Hall). Increasingly, to exist in this world is to navigate an endless hellscape, but the mortal joy we're blessed to share with you, while on stage, as one in communion, are fleeting moments of the opposite of that. And that’s why the album’s called, So Close To Heaven.

You have to buy the album to listen to the full thing -- although it's very reasonably priced! -- but there are a few tracks available to stream. Check those out below.

<a href="https://loscampesinos.bandcamp.com/album/so-close-to-heaven-live-at-troxy">So Close to Heaven (Live at Troxy) by Los Campesinos!</a>

So Close To Heaven is out now.