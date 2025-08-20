Nyxy Nyx – “ashtray”

Skip to Content
10:58 AM EDT on August 20, 2025

Lane Nelson

Next month, the long-running Philly DIY band Nyxy Nyx will release Cult Classics Vol. 1, their first proper studio record. Midwife's Madeline Johnston and a Sunny Day In Glasgow's Josh Meakim contribute to the record, and we've already posted lead single "in haze." Today, Nyxy Nyx -- wow, I really hate typing that band name -- follow that single with a new one called "ashtray."

Nyxy Nyx. Is that right? Every time I type it, I have to click back to the other tab to make sure I'm not fucking it up. It's not a long name -- seven letters -- and it's not any weirder or less weird than any number of other band names. But it breaks something in my brain. Even when I resort to copy-pasting, I feel like I'm doing something wrong. Anyway. The song "ashtray" sprawls out over nearly six minutes, with one fade-out false ending, and it's got a sense of splintered melody that made me think of Shudder To Think. Listen below.

Cult Classics Vol. 1 is out 9/12 via Julia’s War.

