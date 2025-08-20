Scarlet Rae – “A World Where She Left Me Out”

The New York-based indie rocker Scarlet Rae, formerly of Rose Dorn and of bar italia's live lineup, signed to Bayonet last year, and she'll release her new EP No Heavy Goodbyes next month. We already posted her singles "Bleu" and "The Reason I Could Sleep Forever." Today, she shares her EP opener "A World Where She Left Me Out," a very sad fuzz-pop song about mourning the loss of her sister. Here's what she says about it:

This track opens the EP with a brutally honest dive into early grief. I try to capture the strange shift from being someone who craves solitude to fearing it. After a few disturbing experiences, I wrote this song to expose the irony of how people in your life who rush to comfort you may often add a heavier weight on the chaos of pain. This was the first song I wrote after my sister passed, and it ended up becoming a direct, emotionally charged conversation with her. More so, a one sided conversation -- full of anger, confusion, and the resentment grief can bring when someone you love leaves you behind in a world so dark and disappointing. Towards the end of the track, as the music strips back, I bluntly speak directly to my sister in the most honest and literal way -- "I literally don’t know what to do, it’s getting hard to be here without you." There is no metaphorical way to put something like that, and I think using the word "literally" in a song is sorta funny and raw. The song is a dark, revealing reality of life, compassion, and betrayal.

Damn. Watch the homemade video for "A World Where She Left Me Out" below.

No Heavy Goodbyes is out 9/19 on Bayonet Records.