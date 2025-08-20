Skip to Content
Beach Bunny – “Year Of The Optimist”

12:00 PM EDT on August 20, 2025

You've heard of YOLO, but what about YOTO? As in "Year Of The Optimist," the new standalone single from the melodically and emotionally supercharged Chicago rockers Beach Bunny. Lili Trifilio and friends are bringing this tune to us on the heels of April's quite strong Tunnel Vision, and the new music keeps that standard high. It's once again produced by Tunnel Vision collaborator Sean O’Keefe and finds Trifilio continuing to kick out the kinds of guitar bangers that would slay on the soundtrack to a Y2K-era teen romcom.

"Year Of The Optimist" is billed as a rebuke to toxic positivity. "Put me on your pedestal, 'cause I'm the queen of self control," she Trifilio on the chorus. "I'll smile when life hits the wall, but inside I'm afraid." The kicker: "I'm never gonna grow up, baby, I'm just gonna change." Listen below, where you can also see Beach Bunny's debut performance of the song at Rough Trade in Brooklyn last week.

