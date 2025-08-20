Jade Hairpins – “Like Fumes”

For the past few years, longtime Fucked Up bandmates Mike Haliechuk and Jonah Falco have been making extremely non-Fucked Up music with their duo Jade Hairpins. Jade Hairpins don't belong to any particular genre, but their sound tends to be more pop-forward than what Fucked Up usually do, as catchy as Fucked Up can be. Last year, Jade Hairpins released their sophomore album Get Me The Good Stuff. Next month, Haliechuk will release Comet the first album from his solo project Boy Commandos. Haliechuk recorded that one with Falco, so it's almost a Jade Hairpins record, but not quite. However! If you're looking for a new Jade Hairpins single, look no further.

Today, Jade Hairpins shared the new track "Like Fumes," which appears to be a one-off single. It's a vaguely sinister synthpop song. The music is a smeary breakbeat groove, but Mike Haliechuk and Jonah Falco's vocals are so deep and muttery that they almost sound like the voice on the phone in Scream. Here's what Falco says about it:

During the sessions for Get Me The Good Stuff, we found a small Juno keyboard and got it wired in. It was buggy and wouldn’t clock to our tempos, and the patches were a little unreliable, so once we found a sound we liked, we didn’t turn it off for about three days. The chord function produced this hazy dreamy pad, which sounded right in any chord progression we played… unless we tried to put it on an existing track, where it absolutely never fit. "Like Fumes" was conceived based on this particular set of limitations, and we built our small sound world around it. There are no guitars and about ten drum tracks. Lyrically, we wanted something lazy and nocturnal, sullen but confident, that could lie under the blanket of the music, postponing getting out of bed.

Below, check out "Like Fumes" and Jade Hairpins' upcoming UK tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

8/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Paradise Garden ^

8/23 - Northwich, UK @ Salty Dog %

8/26 - Margate, UK @ Justines+

8/27 - London, UK @ Shacklewell Arms +

8/28 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Xerox +

11/09 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *

11/12 - Manchester, UK @ White Hotel *

11/13 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono *

11/14 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds *

11/15 - Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms *

11/16 - Southampton, UK @ The Joiners *

11/17 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach *

11/18 - London, UK @ The Garage *

^ with Rixy

% with Ouch!

+ with Crocodiles

* with Hotline TNT

"Like Fumes" is out now on Merge.